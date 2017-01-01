Search for:
Home
Shows
John Tesh
AJ Redd
Tara Holley
Tom Kent
Lobo Nation
Kurt Andrews
Casey Kasem
Retro Pop Reunion
In Touch with East Texas
Lovin’ Life, Livin’ The 80’s
Events
Contests
Contact
Career Opportunities
Social
App Downloads
Kurt Andrews
3pm-7pm
MENU
Contest
WIN: Jay Leno Tickets
Community
Lighten Up East Texas
AJ Blogs
Off Air Alert
Contest
WIN: Texas Roadhouse
Music News
Bob Dylan Set to Headline Firefly Festival in Delaware This June
Barry Gibb Among Stars Who Will Perform at Grammy Salute to The Bee Gees
David Bowie to Be Honored with Series of UK Stamps
Report: Allman Brother Drummer Butch Trucks Committed Suicide
View All Music News
entertainment
Elton John to Score Musical Version of “The Devil Wears Prada”
“Mannix” Star Mike Connors Dead at 91
“A Dog’s Purpose” and “Gold” Among This Weekend’s New Releases
Review: “A Dog’s Purpose” (PG)
View All entertainment
On-Air Now
Kurt Andrews
3pm-7pm
Listen Live
View More
Weather Forecast
Today
63°
39°
Mon
74°
40°
Tue
75°
44°
Wed
76°
53°
Full Forecast
Homepage Stream