2017 Is Finally here

Well, good bye 2016 and welcome 2017! I think I can actually say I am not the only person happy 2016 is over. Was it a bad year? It depends on how you look at it. Did we lose way too may lives in 2016 YES we did! From musicians and actors to cops and citizens. Did we lose our way last year? Did we forget what the difference of right and wrong is? Was it really 2016 that took all of those people from us?

Yet on the other hand so many have gained so much, friends, family, newborn babies, new job, promotions you name it!

However, you may want to look at it…Good or bad, if you are reading this then you are here and blessed to be alive. I cant wait to see what 2017 has in store for all of us. Look at this as the glass being refilled…or maybe a restart for lack of better words. Happy 2017 everyone.