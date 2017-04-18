Are You Ready For This?



(Photo: Starbucks)

The unicorn has been making a comeback. If you have Instagram or any other social media get ready for this little drink to take over your feeds. Trust me, the internet is going to go nuts over the new Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks. Not only does it look cool but. . . Do you remember Hyper Color T-shirts? Yeah, the drink changes colors as well. But there is even more. . . It also changes flavors as you drink it! In a statement to USA Today, Starbucks explained the drinks color changing abilities “Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity. But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform.” It’s a sweet and sour sensation and you will only be able to get it from April 19 – April 23. Get your camera filters ready because this is going to be fun! Check out the whole story and see more pictures from Buzzfeed HERE!