Keep your ears to the street for one of the newest Canadian rap songs. “Bambi Said Knock You Out” from the album A Real Life Encounter lol! This actually happened on April Fools Day so not even his family believed him. But we have the video to prove it. A Canadian man was exiting a truck to head into work and got ran over by a deer, really! Now, Mr. McCook is an aspiriing rapper and said he is going write a song about it. . . And I think I am as well!