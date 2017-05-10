Birthday Present Alert

Picture from www.longstrangetripdoc.com/

If you were wondering what to get me for my birthday. . . Get out your tie-dyed shirts, bottle cap glasses and get your mind right for the new Grateful Dead Documentary.

The new Martin Scorsese-produced Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip will be screened in select theaters across the U.S. on May 25, one day before it gets its official theatrical premiere in New York City and Los Angeles.

After the theatrical screenings, the 241-minute film will be available to stream exclusively via Amazon Prime Video starting June 2. The movie, which was directed by Amir Bar-Lev, was fully sanctioned by The Grateful Dead.

As previously reported, the movie features new interviews with the band’s surviving members, as well as with family members, road crew and fans. It also includes previously unseen concert performances, and behind-the-scenes footage and photos of the group.

Long Strange Trip delves into the Dead’s inventive music and their improvisational concerts, while also looking at the group’s impact on the counterculture and its huge community of devoted “Deadhead” followers.

The Dead’s Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart are among the flick’s executive producers. A soundtrack to the documentary also will be released on May 26.

You can purchase tickets to the Long Strange Trip theatrical screenings LongStrangeTripDoc.com.