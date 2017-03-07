CALLING ALL ARTISTS!!!

If you ever wanted to say that the city is your canvas, you definitely can now! How cool would it be to have your very own mural displayed in downtown Tyler? Check out this press release below for the Downtown Mural Contest…

Local artists have the opportunity to win a cash prize and have their work on exhibit at a major Downtown Tyler entry corridor via a project announced by Invest in Tyler LLC and Heart of Tyler Inc.

A call to artists for proposals for a mural can be found at the Heart of Tyler website, www.HeartofTyler.com.

“Invest in Tyler, one of Tyler’s largest downtown property developers, is proud to support this project,” said Al Thead of Invest in Tyler LLC. “Our goal over the next three to five years is to renew, refresh and rebuild Downtown Tyler. This project is one small step in bringing more life to our downtown. We have so many talented artists in East Texas and this is a fantastic opportunity for one of them to brighten up downtown,”

Representatives from Invest in Tyler, Heart of Tyler and the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition’s public art committee will jury submissions and choose the winning entry. The artist with the winning proposal will receive a $500 cash prize and $1,000 stipend for materials.

“This project is a perfect example of what we want to see more of in the Downtown area,” said Heart of Tyler president-elect Jon Honea. “We are so happy to join forces with one of our major Downtown property owners to bring more character and visual interest to the Downtown area.”

The entry deadline is March 31. The winning entry will be announced by April 6, and the mural must be completed by May 25.

It is noted that artists should keep in mind that the surface of the 10×20 mural area is stucco and therefore is rough in texture. The stucco is preferred as a surface, as historic preservation-oriented groups such as Heart of Tyler do not encourage painting on brick due to the danger of damage such as spalling over time.

Details on the contest may be found at www.HeartofTyler.com, or by calling (903) 593-6905.