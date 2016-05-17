Downtown Tyler Film Fest Taking Submissions

Hey Filmmakers and Film Lovers:

Sunny 106.5 is happy to be a proud sponsor of the 6th annual Downtown Tyler Film Fest, scheduled for September 21st – 24th at the Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler. They are currently accepting submissions now. The regular deadline is June 30th, but also offer an extended deadline through July 31st.

According to their website, the DTFF was “founded in 2011 as a venue for encouraging local filmmakers to hone their craft and introducing local cinephiles to new storytellers. We care deeply about putting on a quality festival that caters to filmmakers and cinephiles alike. Our festival is laid back and film-focused.” [emphasis mine.]

The Downtown Tyler Film Festival is a celebration of storytelling through film in East Texas. They accept and show short films from all around the world, but have a special fondness for local independent works. Films should be no more than 15 minutes in length with a rating that would be considered “PG-13.” There will be interviews with the filmmakers during the festival, as well as prizes for the winners during the awards ceremony.

Featuring different categories each night, including “Young Filmmakers” and “East Texas Films,” followed by the “Best of the Fest” on the final evening, you can purchase a ticket for an individual evening, or for the entire festival. You can get the details that you need at http://www.tylerfilmfest.com.

Stayed tuned for more info and upcoming interviews on Sunny 106.5.

Downtown Tyler Film Fest

September 21st – 24th

Liberty Hall on the square in downtown Tyler

Currently taking submissions now



http://www.tylerfilmfest.com