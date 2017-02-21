DummyOfTheDay 02/21/17

It’s a matter of national security. We think. Montana’sThe Missoulian reports that improperly completed documentation stopped a fire-breathing 30-foot-tall robot dragon from entering the country.

Megasaurus, a fire-breathing, transforming, car-eating monster vehicle, was headed for Friday night’s No Limits Monster Trucks show in Billings, Montana. But Ed Beckley, president and CEO of the Texas-based Checkered Flag Promotions, which staged the event, said the robot vehicle’s owner didn’t have all his paperwork to be able to work in the U.S.

According to Wild West Entertainment, Megasaurus weighs over 50,000 pounds, has 15,000 pounds of biting force and “eats” cars, with a preference for Plymouth Horizons and Dodge Omnis.

Megasaurus is next scheduled to appear in Du Quoin, Illinois, February 24 and 25. Hopefully, it’ll have all its papers in order by then.

Story from ABC Radio