DummyOfTheDay 04-19-17

Let’s file this under . . . Duh! Today we are going to make our way east to Lakeland, Florida where a woman was arrested for some outstanding warrants after she accidentally tipped them off that she was at a Chuck E. Cheese. How did she “accidentally” tip them off you might ask? Well, she went live on Facebook! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they track people down online using social media all the time. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, “Stupid criminals are really appreciated. We highly recommend that when we’re out looking for you that you immediately post all of your information that you can on Facebook, Instagram, tweet it out, however you want, because that helps us.” I am not a criminal by any means, but if I was, I would know to stay OFF of social media if I am trying to hiding. Check out the video that started it all and the entire story at DailyMail.com.