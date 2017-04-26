DummyOfTheDay 04/26/17

Is Nordstrom just trolling us?

First, they try to sell us an $85 Leather Wrapped Stone, and yes it was really a rock wrapped in a piece of leather, then they tried to sell us Clear Knee Mom Jeans for $95, and they were jeans with some plastic on the knees. Now, they are back at it again and they are taking it to the next level!

For only $425, you can own a pair of faux mud-caked Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans. Yes, fake muddy jeans! Are you kidding me?

Nordstrom’s website describes the pants as, “Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody[ing] rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

So, if you want to look like you’ve been working on a construction site, playing in your garden, or you are like Carrie in the Sex In The City intro and a bus just splashed you with a super muddy puddle, now you can just slide into your four hundred dollar jeans and head on out the door.

But, the funny part has been the reaction on Twitter. Which has been less than enthusiastic. One Twitter user summed it up nicely, writing, “For $425 I expect real mud on my jeans #Nordstrom.”

I’m just saying, I have a pair of jeans that are caked in mud on my laundry room floor right now I will sell for the low, low price of $15.99!

