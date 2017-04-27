DummyOfTheDay 04/27/18

Today we take a trip east to our neighbors in Louisiana. According to The Smoking Gun, Nelson Lentz, 71 of Monroe, was arrested after placing sex toys throughout a Books-A-Million store near his home over the weekend. He was arrested after store surveillance video recorded him in the act and he was identified by store employees. In the arrest report, Lentz said he left the sex toys after having a bad experience with the bookstore. Lentz admitted his whole purpose of going to the store was to leave the sex toys. Books-A-Million employees said there were several incidents in the past where Lentz left sex toys in the religious section of the store. Lentz confirmed it was him in the video. Lentz was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing and set free on a $700 bond.

Now here is what gets me. Why does a 71-year-old man have so many toys he can put them throughout a bookstore. Not just one in the aisle…THROUGHOUT the store. Not to mention this wasn’t the first time. Has Lentz been collecting toys for an occasion for this for 71 years? Or, is he really that freaky? Either way, this is why Mr. Lentz gets the Dummy of the Day!