DummyOfTheDay

From ABC News

According to WTVT, deputies with Citrus County Sheriff’s office arrested Paul Wilkins, 63, after he drove through cones at a traffic control checkpoint.

The Crystal River man was allegedly drinking prior to the incident.

Wilkins hit a parked police cruiser and the force of the crash pushed the cruiser into one of the department’s new patrol cars. The cars are painted with the words “Don’t drink and drive” on the back and “A cop or a cab – you decide,” part of an awareness campaign about drunk driving.

When Wilkins was arrested, he was wearing a T-shirt that read “I’m currently unsupervised.”