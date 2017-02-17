DummyOfTheDay 02/17/17

Florida Man Charged With Trying to Blow Up Target Stores to Tank Company’s Stock

Now, I’m all about investing in your future but this is taking it to far! Mark Charles Barnes, 48, of Ocala, Florida was charged with “possession of a firearm affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon.” Mark thought it would be a good idea to allegedly plot to set off homemade bombs disguised as food items on the shelf so the stock of Target would tank.

“Barnett theorized that the company’s stock value would plunge after the explosions, allowing him to cheaply acquire shares of Target stock before an eventual rebound in prices,” the complaint said.Thankfully the plan was foiled after someone he asked to help turned him in.

Thankfully, the plan was foiled after someone he asked to help turned him in, prosecutors said. If he’s convicted, Barnett faces up to 10 years in federal prison. How’s that for your future Mr. I have a target on Target? You are the #DummyOfTheDay