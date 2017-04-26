East Texas Giving Day Raises Over $498,000!

East Texans give and take care of their own!

When you drove through downtown Tyler on Tuesday, April 25th you couldn’t help but notice the flurry of activity surrounding East Texas Giving Day. East Texans gathered around live music, food, and booths to raise money for charities across the region. It was an opportunity for you to give back — and you pulled through!

The preliminary numbers are in: $498,664 raised for local East Texas charities!

This was the second East Texas Giving Day, and it was the perfect day to give back.

Thank you to all who donated and made a difference in our community!

You can stay updated on fundraising efforts through East Texas Giving Day here