Enjoy a Free Tai Chi Lesson this Saturday in Tyler

There is much to enjoy about our modern world. At the same time, there is a counterbalance of extra stressors that you and I face on a daily basis. Between the continual communication, family activities, and general over-busyness of our lives, it can start to…well, stress us out.

Did you know that chronic high stress levels can deplete your energy, decrease your focus, and affect your overall health? Yikes. It’s a cycle, isn’t it?

Ironically, the high level of energy we need to keep up with the exciting, albeit taxing pace of our lives, is depleted by it. Thus, I find I am compelled to address the cycle with intent. I remember I need to start taking care of myself better with nutrition, sleep, mediation, and exercise. Otherwise, after awhile I feel sucked into a whirlpool of overhelm, pulled into the sea of exhaustion, and right into the arms of the sea monster of apathy. (cue dramatic music and screams.)

OK, perhaps that’s a tad over-the-top… Ahem. My apologies. However, you know what I mean. (sips coffee.)

Thankfully, there are super-simple things we can do to reset that cycle into an upward paradigm. In addition to healthful nutrition and meditation, Tai Chi (pronounced TIE-CHEE) is a peaceful way to incorporate exercise, increase mindfulness, and lower those aforementioned stress levels. (deep breath.)

What is Tai Chi?

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that the Mayo Clinic website explains “is practiced as a graceful form of exercise. It involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing.” It has also been called “meditation in motion.” It has been shown to aid in stress reduction and overall health. It is also kind to the joints and considered safe for most people. Frankly, I find it a beautiful practice.

Want to learn a bit more?

Well, it just so happens that Saturday is “World Tai Chi Day.” Happily, East Texans can learn more and participate at 9AM this Saturday, April 29th, at Pollard Park in Tyler. Fit City Tyler invites the community to take part in a free beginner’s session, led by Tyler Kung Fu & Fitness owner, Brandon Jones.

Wondering what to wear?

The dress code is as stress-free as the practice itself. Simply wear clothes you can freely move in and comfortable tennis or walking shoes.

I feel a bit calmer already… and less afraid of sea monsters of apathy.

(Disclaimer: the regular practice of Tai Chi or other calming methods does not necessarily make the author of this article less of a giant nerd, but may contribute to them becoming a calmer nerd.)