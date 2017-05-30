I hate to be the one to say this but someone or something is trying to tell you something. Some people just don’t get the hint.

It wasn’t exactly “up, up and away” for a couple in Alberta, Canada.

CTV News reports that Christine Peters had never been for a ride in a hot air balloon before, so Stephen Martin decided to make her first trip extra special. Little did he know how special it would become.

Martin took Peters for a ride on Saturday in Edmonton, along with ten other people.

While they were up in the air, Martin pulled out an engagement ring and proposed to Peters, who said yes.

Peters’ magical moment was suddenly interrupted. She said, “All of a sudden, we’re still 30 or 40 feet up in the air and just the whole thing shakes and you hear like cracking of branches and we’re in a tree.”

The balloon hit a tree, but managed to get free and then hit another tree. Then it crashed in the field of a farm.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. And the couple has an amazing engagement story to tell.

Martin said, “Looking at it now, I’m actually glad we went out because it was kind of like a crazy adventure … plus, seeing how I proposed to her too, it makes for an awesome story.”

Peters agrees, saying. “It does make an awesome story.”

