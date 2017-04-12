I am HOOKED!

I really didn’t jump on this show when it first came out. I didn’t understand all of the “hoop-a-la” but then I watched an episode. . . Needless to say I was hooked from episode 1. I binge watched the first 3 seasons over a weekend and then I watched them again over the next few weeks to make sure I didn’t miss anything. A little overboard? Maybe, but the show is that addictive. Well, season 5 is finally coming out and premieres on Friday, June 9th and I have a little teaser for you. You are welcome!