I have had a crush on Janet Jackson for as long as I can remember. Like, ever since I seen her on Good Times when I was a kid long. That is why I am sad that she didn’t name her son after me. But, before I get into why, let’s start with this.

Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child, son Eissa Al Mana, on Tuesday, but what does the name mean?

Nameberry.com founders Pamela Redmond Satran and Linda Rosenkrantz tell People that Eissa[pronounced EE-sa] means “the lord is salvation” and is the Arabic variation of Jesus. According to the site, even though it “is a widely used first and last name in the Arab world,” only six male babies were given the name last year in the United States.

Now this is where I come in…Last year, it was reported that Janet’s name for her child would honor her late brother, Michael Jackson. His middle name was Joseph, which means “Jehovah increases,” and is also the first name of Michael and Janet’s father and the J in “AJ” stands for Joseph. So, in a round about way Janet Jackson’s baby was supposed to be named after me!