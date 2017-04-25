Just Announced: Paul McCartney @ the CenturyLink Center

Well, it is official! The biggest artist to come through this area in a long time. Sir Paul McCartney has confirmed that the One On One Tour will make it;s way to Boosier City, La. to the CenturyLink Center on Saturday, July 15! This will be the only show and it is definitely going to sell out.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, May 1 at 10 am at Ticketmaster; charge by phone at 800-745-3000; CenturyLink Center Box Office. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, April 26th at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, April 30th at 10 p.m. local time.

And of course, we have tickets!!! Be listening for all of our ticket stop locations where you can sign up to win a pair of tickets to see the one and only Sir Paul McCartney!