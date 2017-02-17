Michael Jackson’s Thriller reaches new sales milestone

Michael Jackson’s Thriller continues to cement its place as the best-selling album in history: it’s just become the first album ever to be certified 33 times platinum for both sales and streams. That means that the album has sold or streamed the equivalent of 33 million copies in the U.S. since its release in 1982. Furthermore, Thriller is the only album ever to have been certified for more than 30 million copies sold in the U.S. and it’s sold over 105 million copies worldwide. In addition, MJ’s Thriller follow-up, 1987’s Bad, has just been newly certified 10 times platinum for sales and streams of 10 million copies in the U.S. Executives from Michael’s record label and representatives of his estate — including Epic Records CEO and Chairman L.A. Reid — were on hand at a ceremony to receive a special plaque honoring the latest sales certifications. From ABC Radio News