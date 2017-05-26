Movies Anyone?!?

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, why not hit up a movie and relax? There are some pretty sweet flicks coming out this week. One I am really excited about is Baywatch! Come on, you have to admit you watched the TV series and are a little intrigued. And you can’t forget about Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Don’t Tell No Tales, I know, where are they going to go with this one. For some reason, I am still pumped about it. Check out more over at Fandango!

From Fandango – OPENING THIS WEEK