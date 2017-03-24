Mt. Pleasant ISD school bus involved in a wreck leaving 2 dead

A fatal accident backed up Hwy 271 two miles south of Talco last night and into this morning. The Mt. Pleasant boys track team had a track meet in Paris, TX and were headed home late Thursday evening, when an 18 Wheeler collided with the bus and then hit the car following the school bus. According to Mount Pleasant ISD Superintendent Judd Marshall “the northbound 18-wheeler swerved into oncoming traffic. The driver of the southbound school bus, which was carrying the boy’s track team, swerved to the right in order to avoid a head-on collision.” The driver of the car involved in the accident was identified by officials of the Department of Public Safety as Angelica Beard. Beard served as the assistant coach for the girls track team in Mt. Pleasant. The driver of the car and the 18 wheeler died in the car accident. The school bus was carrying over 32 students of the boys track team from Mt. Pleasant.

Over eighteen students were treated locally for injuries. The driver of the bus is in critical condition in Tyler. A coach and a student that were riding in the bus were flown to Parkland in Dallas.

We continue to keep the community of Mt. Pleasant and the families of all those involved in our prayers.

-Krystal Clark