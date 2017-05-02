My Dreams Have Been Answered

Every since I was a little kid I have had a crush on Janet Jackson and after all of these years, nothing and I mean NOTHING has changed. I was actually hurt when she got married and I thought maybe I should just give up. . . Man, am I glad I didn’t! I don’t want to say I am glad her and her husband got a divorce but in all actuality I am. That means I still have a chance! And now she is going back on tour and will be in our area and I might, just might, be able to meet her in person. I will buy front row tickets so we will be as close as possible and if the stars align we could lock eyes and then the rest will be history. Ok, I really don’t think that will happen but it sounds good in my head lol and I can dream!

I really just wanted to show you the video of Janet Jackson letting us all know about her tour. Admitting that she has “put on a few” since having her baby, Janet announced, “I’m continuing my tour as I promised.” She also commented “I decided to change the name of the tour — State of the World Tour,” she said. “It’s not about politics. It’s about people, the world, relationships and just love.”

Tickets for all dates on sale starting May 5 at Ticketmaster.com.

Find a city close and pick up tickets!

9/7 — Lafayette, LA, Cajundome

9/9 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

9/10 — Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center

9/13 — San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

9/14 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

9/16 — Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

9/17 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

9/19 — Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

9/21 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/23 — Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

9/24 — Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center

9/26 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

9/27 — Seattle, WA, Key Arena

9/29 — Portland, OR, Moda Center

10/1 — Reno, NV, Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

10/3 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

10/5 — Concord, CA, Concord Pavilion

10/7 — San Diego, CA, Valley View Casino Center

10/8 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

10/14 — Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay Events Center

10/16 — Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/17 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center Arena

10/19 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

10/21 — St. Louis, MO, Chaifetz Arena

10/22 — Milwaukee, WI, BMO Harris Bradley Center

10/25 — Moline, IL, iWireless Center

10/26 — Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

10/28 — Toledo, OH, The Huntington Center

10/29 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

11/1 — Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

11/2 — Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

11/4 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

11/5 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

11/7 — Providence, RI, Dunkin Donuts Center

11/8 — Manchester, NH, SNHU Arena

11/10 — Atlantic City, NJ, Boardwalk Hall

11/11 — Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Events Center

11/13 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

11/15 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

11/16 — Washington, D.C., Verizon Center

11/18 — Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

11/19 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

11/26 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

11/28 — Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

11/29 — Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

12/1 — Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

12/3 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

12/4 — Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

12/6 — Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum

12/7 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

12/9 — Birmingham, AL, The BJCC

12/11 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

12/12 — Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

12/14 — Norfolk, VA, Norfolk Scope Arena

12/16 — Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

12/17 — Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena