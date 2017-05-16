Ozzy Osbourne + Earth, Wind & Fire = Mash-Up Gold

I have been Djing since high school and I love mash-ups, remixing songs and coming up with creative ways to express how the songs feel to me. But, let’s be honest some are good and some are really, really, really bad. So, let me start off by saying. . . Thank you DJ Cummerbund, this is AWESOME! Who would have ever thought that mixing Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train and Earth, Wind & Fire’s September could sound so good? You take one of the founding fathers of heavy metal and mix it with an iconic funk band and “poof” mash-up genius! It actually sounds like they were meant to go together. Ok, I am going to listen to the song again. . . Don’t worry you can too, I won’t tell anyone!