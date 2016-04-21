Prince Dead at 57

Singer confirmed dead at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Prince passed away Thursday morning at his Paisley Park recording studio, according to TMZ. He was 57.

According to Carver County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jason Kamerud, deputies responded to Paisley Park this morning. on a report of a medical situation.

Later, authorities confirmed that there was a dead body inside.

Prince was briefly hospitalized last Friday. Representatives say he had been recovering from the flu, which caused him to cancel two shows earlier in April.

Fans remember Prince’s final concert



Celebrities express shock, sorrow at Prince's death

