Princess Leia Passes Away At 60

Carrie Fisher, who will forever be known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the original Star Wars trilogy, and General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has died at the age of 60 from a heart attack.

Earlier this week the actress went into cardiac arrest while on a flight to Los Angeles.

Fisher, an actress and author who has been open about her struggles with substance abuse and bipolar disorder, has also appeared in movies like Hannah and Her Sisters, When Harry Met Sally and The Blues Brothers. She has a daughter, actress Billie Lourd, with talent agent Bryan Lourd.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd, 24. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.