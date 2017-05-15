Have You Seen My Dog? Nevermind, He is on the “ROOF”

I love dogs! I may even be a little weird when it comes to my dogs. I share my ice cream cones with them, they eat off my fork when I want to give them a little treat from my plate, they sleep in my bed and I’m okay with this. But, when I let my dog out to soak up some sun the last place I would ever look for him is the roof of my house. That is exactly where the golden retriever Huckleberry from Austin, Texas loves to be. He even has over 17,000 followers on Instagram!

Check out this story from ABC News

This is how it starts. Once you let them on the furniture, you’ll never get them down.

ABC News reports that this is the situation with a golden retriever in Austin, Texas, named Huckleberry, who has become famous for hanging out on his roof.

Sarafina Nance, who lives in the neighborhood, told ABC News. “And I finally looked up, and I saw this dog looking down on me from this roof. I went to the door, about to ring the doorbell, and I looked to the left and saw this sign. And I was like, ‘OK, I guess everything’s fine.’”

The roof actually belongs to his owners, Allie Burnitt and Justin Lindenmuth, who were inundated by their neighbor’s concerns about Huck. So they posted a sign at their front door that reads, “We appreciate your concern, but please do not knock on the door … We know he’s up there! But please feel free to take pictures of him and share with the world! #hucktheroofdog”

Burnitt explained how Huck gets up there. “There is about a 2 1/2 to 3 foot clearance between a hill in our backyard and the roof over our house… It took him about six months to figure out the roof was an extension of his backyard. He now goes up every single time we let him outside.”

Burnitt says it’s all good. “He loves people, and I think he just loves watching over our house and meeting his neighbors. The official motto here in Austin is ‘Keep Austin weird.’ Huck is definitely playing his part.”