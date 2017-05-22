Does This Song Sound Familiar?

I knew I heard that before.

If the pulsing bass line featured in pop star Selena Gomez‘s new single “Bad Liar” sounds familiar, that’s because it’s taken directly from the influential new-wave group Talking Heads‘ classic 1977 tune “Psycho Killer.” Thanks to the sample, the band’s founding members — singer/guitarist David Byrne, bassist Tina Weymouth and drummer Chris Frantz — were given partial songwriting credit on “Bad Liar,” and now all three musicians have shared their feelings about Gomez’s song.

Byrne posted a message on his official Facebook page that reads, “I really like the song…and her performance too.”

Frantz, who is married to Weymouth, sent an email to Variety that reads, “So great to hear the legacy of our song, ‘Psycho Killer,’ and Tina’s legendary style of bass playing, quoted so prominently. Was a big surprise and a delight to learn that a new generation is getting introduced to both.”

Weymouth added, simply, “It’s good to be appreciated.”

Gomez co-wrote “Bad Liar” with her frequent collaborators Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, as well as songwriter/producer Ian Kirkpatrick.

Tranter admitted to Variety, “Selena, Julia and I are all Talking Heads-obsessed.”