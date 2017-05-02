Alpha Media East Texas is partnering with CBS19 and Tyler Morning Telegraph for “Texas Cares.” This is an initiative to quickly raise funds for the victims of last weekend’s tornadoes. Every dollar collected will go directly to The Salvation Army to assist the tornado and storm victims in East Texas. Donations are tax deductible. The funds will be used to cover immediate relief expenses including delivering meals, hydration, and snacks, etc. to first responders and disaster victims, as well as household clean-up kits for those affected. The first priority with funds raised will be to cover relief expenses. Once expenses are covered, any additional money can be used to meet the long-term needs of victims.