Tyler Pool Schedule Released

Summer is officially here! Tyler Parks and Recreation pool season kicks off Saturday, June 3 with the opening of Fun Forest Pool, located at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd.

Fun Forest Pool will be open from June 3 to Aug. 12 and its daily schedule is as follows:

Open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1 to 6 p.m. for open swim

Lap swim is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 7 p.m. for open swim

Closed on Sundays and Mondays

Admission to Fun Forest Pool is free, but children ages 12 and under must have an adult present with them at all times. Youth 13 to 18 years of age must have a signed emergency card to enter without an adult. Parents or legal guardians can fill out emergency cards at the pool. Once submitted, the emergency card is good for the summer season.

All swimmers must have swim suits to get into the pool and the sprayground. No undergarments under swim suits or cotton can be worn in the pool.

For more information, please contact Debbie Isham, special events/recreation manager, at (903) 531-1214.