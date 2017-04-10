VideoOfTheDay

I am going to be honest. I was a choir boy. From school plays and musicals to my first “big” gig at the local mall in St. Joseph, MO. That turned into singing the National Anthem at the Kansas City Royals baseball game when I was in 6th grade with my class and I was hooked. After that came middle school, high school choir, performances, barbershop quartet, state competitions and so on. So I have a love the real singers. As soon as I heard Pentatonix I fell in love. Heck, I even bought the Christmas album on CD and online! So when I heard they were going to do one of the most classic of classic rock songs EVER! Lets just say, I was a little more than excited. Now, I must share it with you. (I still have goosebumps)