I don’t know about you guys but I am super excited to see this! I am a huge fan of Whitney Houston and to be honest with you Bobby Brown as well. I did his song “My Prerogative” in my second grade talent show! I know Whitney had troubles in her personal life, everything from her relationships, fame, drugs, you name it. One thing you can not deny is that she was an AMAZING artist and that is what she should be remembered as. Hopefully this documentary can show her in the light she deserves.

The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in April and, as previously reported, arrives in theaters across the U.K. this Friday. The trailer for the movie also debuted last month. The doc promises to shed light on the late icon’s extraordinary career, as well as her struggles with fame, addiction and her image as a pop star in the public eye.

WHITNEY. “CAN I BE ME will premiere on Showtime on August 26 at 9 p.m. ET.