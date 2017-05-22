Wow! Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks

I really never thought of pairing up these two but it came out pretty dang good if you ask me.

Pop star Harry Styles of One Direction teamed up with one of his musical heroes this past Friday at a surprise charity gig held at the famous Troubadour club in Los Angeles, welcoming none other than Stevie Nicks as his special guest, reports Variety.

According to Variety, Nicks and Styles sang his song “Two Ghosts,” as well as the Fleetwood Mac classic “Landslide” and Stevie’s “Leather and Lace,” originally a duet with Don Henley. Harry bowed down to Stevie, who he called “The Queen of Everything,” and added, “I am losing my s*** in a cool way.”

Styles has said that Fleetwood Mac was a huge influence on the sound of his self-titled solo debut, and he told Rolling Stone that he even showed up to one of the band’s gigs with a carrot cake for Nicks.