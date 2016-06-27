You Can Help

We rely on the generosity of the American public to help people in need every day. Essentially, we rely on you.
With your generous financial support, the Red Cross provides people in crisis with relief for today and hope for tomorrow.
A woman wearing a sticker that says "Be nice to me, I gave blood today!"

Giving Blood or Host a Blood Drive

Nearly 4 million people will donate blood this year, helping to make the Red Cross the largest single supplier of blood and blood products in the U.S.
Taking, Teaching or Hosting a Class

More than 9 million people will learn lifesaving skills from the Red Cross each year. People come to us for emergency or disaster preparedness information while, others will learn that war is more complicated than a video game through international humanitarian law education.
Volunteering

More than 90 percent of our total work force is composed of volunteers. We rely on altruistic people like you to carry out our humanitarian work.
Getting Involved with a Group or Program

Solidarity and collaboration are essential for our success. By getting involved with the Red Cross, you play a vital role in fulfilling our mission.
Helping Internationally

With local action, you can have a global impact. The American Red Cross is part of the world’s largest humanitarian network.
Be an Advocate

Help us to support the Red Cross cause using social media. Read and share stories with the thousands of people whose lives have intersected with the Red Cross.

